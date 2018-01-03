Which Gotham villain is becoming a recurring guest star later this season? Which of David Ayer‘s movie convinced Margot Robbie to join Suicide Squad? What does Jon Bernthal think of alt-right supporters donning The Punisher logo? Does Logan tell Luke Skywalker’s story better than Star Wars: The Last Jedi? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new casting breakdown reveals that Scarecrow will become a recurring guest star on Gotham later this season.

Comic Book Movie put together a list of the superhero movie trailers we can expect to see in 2018 and when.

Here’s a Gotham City Sirens trailer with Thandie Newton and Madelaine Petsch as Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

Miles Morales has a bigger role in Spider-Man PS4 than planned, according to creative director Bryan Intihar.

Thor will keep going through a “radical transformation” in Avengers: Infinity War that began in Thor: Ragnarok.

Margot Robbie says she joined Suicide Squad because of how much she loved David Ayer‘s movie End of Watch.

Superman takes on Hulk in a fierce battle in the air and space in this fanmade, animated action sequence.

After the most recent Green Arrow issue, the comic will no longer have ties to the Arrow TV series on The CW.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.