What is Batman doing with a Kryptonite-filled Infinity Gauntlet? Do you want to make your own Marvel Comics? When will Young Justice return for the anticipated third season? Has an Avengers: Infinity War LEGO set revealed some movie spoilers? What’s in store for the midseason premieres of The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Apparently Batman is getting his own Infinity Gauntlet with every kind of Kryptonite he can find in DC’s Metal.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth will present at the Golden Globes.

One fan made this poster for Flashpoint, featuring a sneak peek at the possible alternate DCEU timelines.

Marvel is allowing fans to make their own comics, but there are a ton of restrictions that they must follow.

Bryan Zapp created a mock-up of what Jon Hamm might look like wearing the cape and cowl as Batman.

Robert Downey Jr. teases some kind of turn between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in Infinity War.

Concept artist Andy Park toyed with the idea of giving Hela a veil to go along with her being the Goddess of Death.

Here are the synopses for midseason returns of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.