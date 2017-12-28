What famous comedian helped convince Hugh Jackman that it was time to retire as Wolverine? What will Justice League‘s final box office total actually be? Who does Wesley Snipes think should be the next Blade? Who is Riz Ahmed playing in Venom? Who is Mad Max: Fury Road star Riley Keough interested in playing in the DC Extended Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

One fan recreated The Incredible Hulk poster by replacing Edward Norton‘s Hulk with Mark Ruffalo‘s Hulk.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan says the time is now for an all-female Marvel team-up movie to happen.

Here's a stellar battle no one can complain about! Enjoy this little fan made Stanimation courtesy of @FoldandFlyWorks! pic.twitter.com/Ic05LXMsJG — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 22, 2017

For some reason, Fold and Fly Works made an animation mash-up of Star Wars and Stan Lee, maybe for his birthday.

Hugh Jackman was told that the original X-Men would bomb at the box office before it went on to become a huge hit.

Karl Urban posted this Thor: Ragnarok behind the scenes photo with Skurge and Thor hamming it up for a selfie.

Kevin Feige wished Stan Lee a happy birthday and promised there are many more Marvel movie cameos to come.

SyFy has revealed a couple new photos from their upcoming Superman prequel series Krypton arriving in March.

Now that Justice League has been dropped from 1,600 more theaters, making it unlikely to surpass Man of Steel.

