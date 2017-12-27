Will Zack Snyder fans have more of an influence with a petition website for his cut of Justice League? What promise did Kevin Feige follow through on with Spider-Man: Homecoming? Which Emmy-winning actress is interested in playing Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2? Want to see a new Black Panther TV spot? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s Black Panther makes a major superhero landing on the cover of Empire for their 2018 movie preview.

John Mayer came up with a (familiar) theory about how The Accountant with Ben Affleck is a Batman origin story.

Spider-Man takes on the rest of the Avengers in this fanmade, animation battle from the Vs Gag YouTube.

Stranger Things star David Harbour has confirmed that he has finished shooting on the reboot of Hellboy.

This dog was not happy to be wearing a Daredevil mask, but his feelings on the Ben Affleck movie are unclear.

An Arrow set video shows Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) tailing her Earth 1 doppelganger’s father Quentin Lance.

Marvel fan Superhero_World1996 created Avengers: Infinity War posters with Spider-Man and Captain Marvel.

Teen Vogue spoke to Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright about how important Black Panther is for progress.

