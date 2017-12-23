Which This Is Us star has joined the cast of Shazam? When does LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash get released? Will Avengers 4 be a riff on the story from Back to the Future? Is there a chance Spider-Man will make an appearance in the Venom movie? Is Gotham City Sirens still in development? When can you re-watch Crisis on Earth-X on The CW? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

One fan created a new edit of the Batman warehouse fight scene using “This Ends Now” by Really Slow Motion.

This Is Us star Faithe Herman has joined the cast of David F. Sandberg‘s upcoming Shazam movie at Warner Bros.

This Venom sculpture recently appeared online, but Sony Pictures has confirmed it has nothing to with the movie.

Hugh Jackman imagined what a Wolverine musical might be like with a comparison to The Blues Brothers movie.

Tommy Wiseau says he’s not picky about starring in a Marvel or DC movie. He’ll do whichever one hires him first.

LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash hits digital download on February 13 and Blu-ray/DVD on March 13 next year.

Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler created Empire’s subscriber cover for the Marvel issue.

If you missed it the first time, The CW will re-air the Crisis on Earth-X crossover on January 8 and January 9.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.