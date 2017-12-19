What’s the estimated final global box office take for Justice League? Which superhero movie has advanced in the Oscar race for Best Hairstyling & Make-Up? When will Krypton debut on SyFy? Which comic creator did Matthew Vaughn speak to about possibly collaborating on Man of Steel 2? Which comic book movie is IMDb’s most anticipated of 2018, and which made their Top Movies of 2017 list? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This Saturday Night Live sketch with Kevin Hart imagines if superheroes like Batman and Robin got pulled over.

Box Office Guru says that Justice League is looking to end its worldwide box office run with around $675 million.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 DLC is out now! Relive the action from the Marvel Studios film and play this new level for #LEGOMarvel2 featuring new playable characters inspired by the movie. https://t.co/fu6ZTrfUEL pic.twitter.com/RwjheANkFW — LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (@LEGOMarvelGame) December 19, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 downloadable content is now available for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Reportedly the Watchmen TV series at HBO will start shooting in March and casting will be announced soon.

Check out a new promo teasing what’s in store on the next episode of the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD.

Gotham star David Mazouz shared his idea for the FOX DC Comics series to cross over with The CW’s Arrowverse.

Joshua Viers posted pieces of Justice League concept art with Batman’s Knightcrawler dealing with parademons

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 advanced with six movies in the race for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar.

