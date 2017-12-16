What is Marvel’s first big comic event of 2018? What does Stan Lee think of the recent Disney/Fox deal? Has the title for Deadpool 2 been revealed? Want to get a first look at Hawk and Dove in the live-action Titans series? Are there three villains in Aquaman or not? When is Wentworth Miller shooting his last episode as Captain Cold? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a clip from the upcoming animated feature Batman: Gotham by Gaslight with Poison Ivy and The Ripper.

Marvel’s big 2018 comic event will be Infinity Countdown, “greatest epic in the history of the Infinity Stones.”

20th Century Fox is really pushing the horror angle of New Mutants as they keep revealing promos like this.

Woman Woman director Patty Jenkins won the Creative Impact in Directing Award at Palm Springs Film Festival.

Get a good look at the creepy computer generated upper lip of Superman in the opening scene of Justice League.

Stan Lee is glad X-Men and Fantastic Four can “come home the place where they belong” in the Disney/Fox deal.

Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me it’s just well hung art to be shared with the world. pic.twitter.com/O7ezRdGXX2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

Does this new Deadpool 2 banner revealed by Ryan Reynolds give us the official title for the Marvel sequel?

DC Comics revival of Watchmen in Doomsday Clock #1 was the best-selling comic book of November this year.

