Which superhero movie and TV show made the chart of top Google trends in 2017? Which comic book movie was entered into the National Film Registry this year? Is Colton Haynes returning to Arrow as Arsenal this season? Who is Krys Marshall playing in this season of Supergirl? Could Spider-Gwen make her live-action debut on Agents of SHIELD? What are the top comic book storylines of 2017? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Weapon H creator Greg Pak talked to Comic Book Resources about the forthcoming Hulk-Wolverine hybrid.

Wonder Woman and Iron Fist were among the top trending movies and TV shows of 2017 according to Google.

Watch the full Justice League panel from Ace Comic-Con with cast members Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and more.

Omega Underground reports the developing Spider-Man spin-off movie Silver and Black will shoot in Atlanta.

The CW has released this new poster for Black Lightning, featuring the whole family ready to get lit in 2018.

Fans are petitioning to stop the timeslot change for Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow early next year.

Watch the finale of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes animated short series with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Shazam has added Fresh Off The Boat star Ian Chen and Bella and the Bulldogs star Jovan Armand to the cast.

