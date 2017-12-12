What is Stan Lee‘s cameo on Runaways? When can we expect a Nightwing casting announcement? Will Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse have any connection to the live-action Spider-Man movies? Do you support fans petitioning to get Patty Jenkins a Golden Globe nomination? Will Gwen Stacy be introduced in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s Runaways series on Hulu got Stan Lee to do a cameo as a limo driver in the most recent episode.

Nightwing director Chris McKay told a fan on Twitter that a casting announcement will be made in February.

Take a cosmic sleigh ride with Star-Lord, Baby Groot and Taserface in Marvel’s new Funko POP animated short.

For some reason, Daredevil star Charlie Cox played coy about MCU movie characters popping up on the series.

Bih this is so cute. Wonder Woman proposed to Supergirl. I'm. ???? pic.twitter.com/1v54BbSSGg — Sven (@UltearGrants) December 11, 2017

At a recent convention, a female fan dressed like Wonder Woman proposed to another dressed as Supergirl.

Dwayne Johnson says he wants to pull The Avengers into Jumanji and kick all of their asses in the name of DC.

Loki will be pansexual and gender fluid in an upcoming young adult book series from author Mackenzi Lee.

Fans are petitioning for Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins to get a Golden Globes nom for Best Director.

