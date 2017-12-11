Which superhero would Mads Mikkelsen like to play an older version of? Will Blue Beetle and Booster Gold ever appear in the Arrowverse? When will Suicide Squad 2 start production? Which comic book arcs are being used for the Venom movie? How does Peter Parker fit into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Will Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mads Mikkelsen said in an recent interview with IGN Japan that he’s love to play an older version of Spider-Man.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg promises plenty of new casting announcements are on the way very soon.

The King of Asgard keyframe I illustrated on #ThorRagnarok. I love that this scene had the original Thor theme playing as a bookend to where we started. #thor #hulk #thevalkyrie pic.twitter.com/NlOdQZZqo3 — Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 7, 2017

Concept artist Andy Park posted this keyframe that he illustrated for Thor: Ragnarok with a bit of trivia too.

Justice League has crossed $600 million at the global box office, and it’s the 10th highest grossing film of 2017.

A new rumor from Omega Underground indicates that Suicide Squad 2 will begin shooting in October of 2018.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix writer/director Simon Kinberg says the movie is a tribute to the female mutants of the team.

A new featurette for the upcoming Spider-Man video game for PlayStation 4 goes behind the scenes of the game.

Thor: Ragnarok has now pulled in over $300 million at the domestic box office, the sixth film of 2017 to do so.

