What can we expect from Jessica Jones season two? Is Jerome finally becoming The Joker on Gotham? Are you sick of computer generated villains in superhero movies the way Mark Millar is? What is the supposed title of Sony’s animated Spider-Man movie? How many superhero sequels are currently in development? What’s up with the schedule for Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow when the shows return in 2018? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War gets a low budget stop-motion remake done entirely with LEGOs.

Batman creator Bill Finger has been honored with a city street named after him in The Bronx in New York City.

Here’s our first look at some Avengers: Infinity War merchandise in the form of cup toppers of Iron Man and more.

With a 17-film streak going, Kevin Feige takes great pride in getting the plaques for movies being “Certified Fresh.”

Here’s what’s in store for the sixth season of Arrow when the returns from the midseason break in January of 2018.

Kevin Feige compares Chris Evans‘ role as Captain America as being akin to Christopher Reeve as Superman.

Jessica Jones has debuted two new photos from the second season along with some new details on the story.

ScreenRant put together a guide to all of the superhero sequels that are currently in development. There are 18.

