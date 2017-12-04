Who else is Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins up against for TIME’s Person of the Year? Will The Avengers ever find out that Agent Coulson isn’t dead? Will Ghost Rider be returning during the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD? Want to see a first look at Brenton Thwaites in DC’s live-action Titans series? Is John Cena teasing his casting as Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Stryder HD put together this superhero movie mash-up that pits the Justice League against the X-Men.

Avengers: Infinity War dominated the social media conversation last week with Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Here’s a new international poster for Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther showing the superhero catching a ride.

Zachary Levi revealed that he had one last line as Fandral in Thor: Ragnarok, but it ended up getting deleted.

Darth Blender recreated the Avengers: Infinity War trailer with footage from several superhero animated shows.

Clark Gregg teased the return of Ghost Rider coming sometime down the road in Agents of SHIELD season five.

Here’s another alternate concept design version I did of #TheValkyrie for #ThorRagnarok Early idea Taika had of her being hooded w/mask & w/mace gauntlets. & of course b4 perfect casting of @TessaThompson_x pic.twitter.com/DfDmHH49GD — Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 3, 2017

Concept artist Andy Park shared some early designs for a much different version of Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok.

A character breakdown for the second season of Iron Fist might tease the arrival of the female villain Lady Gorgon.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.