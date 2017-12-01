Where can you see Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter again? How much has Thor: Ragnarok made at the worldwide box office now? How many trailer views did Avengers: Infinity War get in 24 hours to set the new record? Does DC Comics have a superhero problem that extends beyond the DCEU? Is there a rough cut of Zack Snyder‘s version of Justice League after all? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Hayley Atwell returns as Agent Peggy Carter in a time traveling episode of Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Justice League has now earned over $500 million worldwide, but it’s still performing far below expectations.

Hairball, Throg, Redwing, Firebird and Howard the Duck and more are coming to Avengers Academy.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins says the sequel will have “another great love story” at the center of it.

Composer Danny Elfman talks about bringing the classic Batman and Superman movie themes to Justice League.

Thor: Ragnarok has now pulled in $800 million worldwide, giving Disney a $5 billion total at the global box office.

You’ll never look at Thanos the same away again after you see him looking like a big, bulky, hungry Homer Simpson.

The Flash has added How To Get Away with Murder co-star Kendrick Sampson as a super powered TSA agent.

