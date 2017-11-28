Was The Joker as Batman figure based on something that was supposed to be in Suicide Squad? What signature Wolverine trait did Kevin Feige ensure was included in X-Men? Did you know Jon Bernthal almost turned down The Punisher? Are you upset that Marvel Heroes Omega was shut down early? Was the black Superman suit ever on the table for Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ten years after the first video, Spider-Man and Superman reunite for a new “I’m a Marvel…and I’m a DC” video.

Hart of Dixie star Wilson Bethel has been cast in a series regular role for the third season of Marvel’s Daredevil.

The mobile game Marvel Heroes Omega has been shut down a month before it was supposed to come to an end.

Reportedly the black Superman suit that was rumored for months to be in Justice League was never on the table.

Funny or Die put together a fake trailer for a DC Comics movie prequel following the early years of Alfred.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld indicated that he’d like to see Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League someday.

Marvel has released a new international poster for Black Panther with Chadwick Boseman ready for battle.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer confirmed the Hot Toys Joker as Batman figure was only a concept toy.

