Can science explain how Wonder Woman‘s bracelets can block bullets? Who is the next pro wrestler coming to The Flash this season? Which comic book villain does future Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn consider a dream role? Does an Avengers 4 casting call indicate the arrival of a couple signature comic characters? Which MCU villain actor admits his role was not his greatest moment? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Spider-Man: Homecoming gets the unnecessary censorship treatment from Mr. Krepshus on YouTube.

Nerdist scientifically lays out the physics of how Wonder Woman‘s signature bracelets can block bullets.

Thor: Ragnarok set photographer Jasin Boland posted this image of Taika Waititi wearing his Korg mocap suit.

James Gunn says contrary to popular belief, he hasn’t confirmed Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

If you’re wondering what Jake Gyllenhaal‘s possible take on Batman may be like, he told everyone back in 2015.

Justice League is nearing the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office and $200 million domestically.

Alternate concept design painting I did of the Asgardian look for the Valkyrie. I wanna watch a whole film with @tessamaethompson and the Valkyries of Asgard. Right? pic.twitter.com/Q0FJ7fBW28 — Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 21, 2017

Andy Park posted this concept art of the Asgardian version of Valkyrie that went unused in Thor: Ragnarok.

Wrestler Bill Goldberg has confirmed that he will appear in a couple episodes of The Flash during this season.

