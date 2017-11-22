Superhero Bits: Jean Grey Returns, Joss Whedon Still Working on Batgirl, Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art & More
Posted on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Want a sneak peek at the return of Jean Grey in Marvel Comics? Is The Ancient One making an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War? Is Justice League’s opening Batman scene the product of Zack Snyder or Joss Whedon? Did you know there was almost a Batman: The Animated Series episode focusing on Black Canary and Catwoman? When can you meet Black Panther at Disneyland? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
After years of fans waiting, Marvel’s new Phoenix Resurrection story arc is bringing back Jean Grey this December.
Disney Parks Blog has announced a Black Panther meet and greet is coming soon to Disney California Adventure Park
An early take on Surtur. I thought I could bring the fire demon aesthetic closer to Thor’s world by designing him with twisted and forged metal works reminiscent of fantasy armors. – – – Final Surtur design for the film was done by @aleksibriclot – – – – #thorragnarok #surtur #marvelstudios #marvelcinematicuniverse #fire #armor #demon #conceptart #characterdesign #digitalart #digitalpainting #illustration #conceptdesign
Concept artist Jackson Sze posted this concept art with an alternate design for Surtur in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok.
The Flash‘s episode during the Crisis on Earth-X crossover will still have the lighter tone that fans have come to love.
Simon & Garfunkel get The Dark Knight treatment with this “Sound of Violence” song parody from HISHE.
Nightwing director Chris McKay says his movie will be nothing like his work on The LEGO Batman Movie.
Mutant Things poster – The whole set together @netflix @Stranger_Things #strangerthings #xmen pic.twitter.com/rB1eGgBXCy
Fan artist Boss Logic created this X-Men mash-up poster featuring the cast of Stranger Things as mutants.
There was almost an episode of Batman: The Animated Series focusing on Black Canary and Catwoman.
