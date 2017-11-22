What’s surprising about the ending Hellboy receives after winning Injustice 2? Was Denzel Washington ever actually up for the role of Lex Luthor in the DCEU? What DC character would Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen like to play? Which Justice League crew members want to see Zack Snyder‘s cut of the movie? Will Aquaman‘s dialogue take place in air bubbles like in Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Hellboy‘s ending for Injustice 2 gives the comic book character a surprisingly peaceful conclusion to his story.

The upcoming Thanksgiving episode of Arrow will feature an appearance by chart-topping singer Billy Joel.

We haven’t really gotten enough of this yet, have we? #robliefeld #deadpool #xforce #cable #marvel #robliefeldcreations A post shared by RobertLiefeld (@robliefeld) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Rob Liefeld created this LEGO minifigure of Deadpool dressed as Bob Ross inspired by the Deadpool 2 teaser.

Action Comics #1, the debut of Superman, is set to be auctioned off in December for as much as $1.2 million.

Get a sneak peek at the two-day, four episode Crisis on Earth-X crossover coming to the Arrowverse on The CW.

Read what the critics are saying about the first issue of the DC Comics Watchmen limited series Doomsday Clock.

Check out this comic book style banner for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover episode Crisis on Earth-X.

Denzel Washington said he never heard anything about a rumor that he would play Lex Luthor in the DCEU.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.