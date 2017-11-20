Who is on Justice League‘s B-team? Where is a new Harley Quinn animated series heading? What did Henry Cavill think about Joss Whedon‘s take on Superman? What did some of the Justice League deleted scenes include? How much has Thor: Ragnarok made after just a few weeks at the box office? Why is Justice League killing Marvel characters in a Chinese movie poster? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

When the real members of Justice League aren’t available, Batman has to call on Blankman, Barb Wire and more.

The second season of Luke Cage has just finished filming, and Marvel and Netflix are planning to release in 2018.

Too good not to share! Phenomenal work!! Courtesy @dannytr4n #robliefeld #deadpool #ryanreynolds #marvel #20thcenturyfox A post shared by RobertLiefeld (@robliefeld) on Nov 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld posted this fanmade sculpture of Deadpool inspired by the recent Deadpool 2 teaser.

Jason Momoa talks about the criticism of Justice League and all of the deleted scenes that got cut from the movie.

Marvel has a brand new mobile game coming in 2018 called Marvel Strike Force, and it will be free to download.

The Dark Knight trilogy is coming to 4K Blu-ray as part of an entire collection of Christopher Nolan‘s movies.

ComicBook.com learned of this fanmade poster with Justice League killing Marvel characters that’s in theaters in China.

Skyler Samuels (Scream Queens) joined The Gifted as a refugee mutant with telepathic powers and a mysterious past.

