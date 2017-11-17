Will Martian Manhunter be part of Crisis on Earth X? How much is Justice League going to make this weekend, and where will Thor: Ragnarok land on the box office charts? Who is the new Kick-Ass? Do we finally have an idea when the Avengers: Infinity War trailer will arrive? What happened to Willem Dafoe‘s scenes as Vulko in Justice League? All that more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the promo for “threat of eXtinction,” the upcoming eighth episode of the first season of FOX’s The Gifted.

Justice League is looking at a $95 million opening weekend based on the early box office estimates being reported.

Henry Cavill thanked all the fans who have supported him as Superman over the years as Justice League arrives.

Deadline is estimating that Thor: Ragnarok will pull in over $30 million in its third weekend at the box office.

See what’s coming in “Things That Go Boom,” the tenth episode of the fourth season of Gotham coming soon to FOX.

Danny Elfman is open to composing more scores for DCEU movie after working on the Justice League score.

One father created a comic book superhero with Down Syndrome so his son could have a hero of his own to admire.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead isn’t just an X-Men trainee anymore when we see her again in Deadpool 2.

