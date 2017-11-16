What villain would Ray Fisher like to take on in a Cyborg movie? How did Chris Hemsworth respond to Jack Black‘s Thor: Ragnarok challenge? How did Gal Gadot hide her most recent pregnancy during the production of Justice League? When will Black Lightning be coming to The CW? How many superheroes will appear in one scene of the Crisis on Earth X crossover? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Geoff Johns revealed this steaming, tasty advertisement for the upcoming Doomsday Clock story arc from DC Comics.

Ray Fisher says he’d like to see Cyborg take on the Phantom Limbs villains in a solo adventure for his character.

in response to @jackblack #schoolofragnarock #jam @taikawaititi @marvel #thorragnarok A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

Chris Hemsworth responded to Jack Black‘s challenge regarding Thor: Ragnarok stealing form School of Rock.

Justice League earned $8.5 million from seven global markets on its first day, including a new record set in Brazil.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow get a warm welcome to the jungle by Gorilla Grodd in this promo for the next episode.

Brandon Routh revealed that a certain scene in the Crisis on Earth X crossover will feature 20 superheroes at once.

If you play Injustice 2, you can now pick up some gear for your players straight from the Justice League movie.

