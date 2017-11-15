Who are Henry Cavill‘s favorite DC Comics villains? Want to see Jack Black’s “Immigrant Song” jam with Thor: Ragnarok star Cate Blanchett? How does Armie Hammer feel about missing out on playing Batman? When will we get announcements for Marvel’s Phase 4? When does Gotham By Gaslight hit home video? Did you know Ben Affleck and Matt Damon auditioned to play Robin for Tim Burton? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the launch trailer for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, which is now available for Xbox One, PS4 and more.

Henry Cavill revealed some of his favorite DC Comics villains while making publicity rounds for Justice League.

Daddy’s School Of Ragnaroth from the set of “The House With A Clock In It’s Walls” A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:21am PST

Jack Black followed up on his challenge to Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth, and Cate Blanchett joined.

Paul Bettany has already seen the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, and he says it’s “amazing” and “badass.”

Watch the red carpet premiere of Justice League from Hollywood earlier this week, featuring all the film’s stars.

Jeremy Irons discussed the different approach that he wanted to take with Alfred in the DC Extended Universe.

Approved concept design I did of Thor's "roadworn" look from #ThorRagnarok Loved how Taika wanted to take him in new directions #thor pic.twitter.com/fA3ALxewf4 — Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 13, 2017

Andy Park showed off his concept art design for a more disheveled Thor from the opening scene of Thor: Ragnarok.

Justice League is expected to pull in anywhere between $325-$355 million at the worldwide box office this weekend.

