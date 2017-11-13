Are you ready for the heroes in a half-shell to join Injustice 2? How did Thor: Ragnarok result in some innovative new technology being used? How low were the ratings of the Inhumans season finale? Will Captain America become Nomad in Avengers: Infinity War? What did Melissa Benoist have to say about executive producer Andrew Kreisberg being suspended for sexual harassment? Why is Jack Black challenging Chris Hemsworth? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

All of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are joining the fighting roster for Injustice 2 when Fighter Pack 3 arrives.

Thor: Ragnarok visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison talks about how Korg was created with Taika Waititi.

Boss Logic imagined what it’d be like if the cast of Stranger Things became X-Men, including Eleven as Jean Grey.

Iron Fist season two won’t start shooting until December, but Daredevil season three starts shooting this week.

Justice League gets a retro VHS treatment as if the DC Comics superheroes were given their own 1980s TV show.

Thor: Ragnarok‘s flashback scene featuring Valkyrie resulted in some innovative new technology being used.

Check out a stylish batch of watercolor style Justice League international posters used for marketing in China.

Marvel’s Inhumans had the lowest ratings of the season when the show’s finale premiered on ABC last week.

