How much did The Avengers cast members raise for Puerto Rico hurricane relief? Will we ever see The Leader or Abomination return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who is playing the next big villain on this season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? How does Jason Momoa describe the tone of the Aquaman movie? Who is Marvel‘s next breakout superhero? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Stephen Colbert makes Marvel’s next great superhero the hot dog vendor from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

ScreenRant runs through the comic book origins of new characters in Thor: Ragnarok like Valkyrie and more.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds wonders “how the fudge” a Disney/Fox merger would impact his R-rated franchise.

The Dark Nights: Metal comic book is getting a soundtrack composed by Tyler Bates and Mike Elizondo. Listen now!

Watch the promo for “Money & Power,” the next episode in the first season of the X-Men TV series The Gifted.

The Avengers cast members and The John Gore Organization raised $500,000 for Puerto Rico hurricane relief .

Check out the first quick promo for this year’s Arrowverse crossover event, Crisis on Earth X, coming this month.

Jason Momoa confirms that there is a Justice League post-credits scene that fans will want to wait around for.

