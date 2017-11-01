Superhero Bits: Where is Wally West, Justice League Score Tracklist, Gambit Adds More Crew & More
Posted on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Who has been hired as production designer for 20th Century Fox’s Gambit movie? Where is Wally West on this season of The Flash and why is he gone? How much trouble did Mark Ruffalo cause when he accidentally live streamed audio from the Thor: Ragnarok premiere? Does the Justice League soundtrack track list hint at any character cameos? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
A new featurette leading up to Justice League dives into the origin story of Batman, as if we didn’t know it.
Kevin Smith talked to ScreenRant about his upcoming episodes of both Supergirl and The Flash on The CW.
This man. This legend. When I first broke into Hollywood 17yrs ago, Stan Lee (iconic co creator of Spider Man, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Dr Strange etc) welcomed me with open arms. Always offering sage advice to help build my career. Be imaginative, set no limits.. have fun, he said. Years had gone by, but at Stan’s #LAComicCon I had the opportunity to hug him again and say thank you. I was also truly moved yesterday by his words regarding the career I’ve been fortunate enough to build. Much more to accomplish. Cheers my friend to imagination, no limits and fun. Next time tequila’s on me! Your Black Adam?????? (@hhgarcia41 ????)
Dwayne Johnson posted a tribute to Stan Lee, who has always been supportive of the wrestler turned actor’s career.
Taika Waititi said that he approached his work on Thor: Ragnarok as if he were directing another independent film.
Watch a promo for “Return of the Mack,” the upcoming fifth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season three.
Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (No Country for Old Men) has joined the crew of Gambit.
???? It's hammer time! Check out our EXCLUSIVE #ThorRagnarok artwork and get Dolby Cinema tix: https://t.co/5b9xTFQKVY @thorofficial @Marvel pic.twitter.com/bAB9TmGuF2
Dolby Cinemas released their own special edition poster for Thor: Ragnarok, coming to theaters this weekend.
The Flash co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg says Wally West will be back sometime, explains why he’s gone now.
