Who has been hired as production designer for 20th Century Fox’s Gambit movie? Where is Wally West on this season of The Flash and why is he gone? How much trouble did Mark Ruffalo cause when he accidentally live streamed audio from the Thor: Ragnarok premiere? Does the Justice League soundtrack track list hint at any character cameos? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new featurette leading up to Justice League dives into the origin story of Batman, as if we didn’t know it.

Kevin Smith talked to ScreenRant about his upcoming episodes of both Supergirl and The Flash on The CW.

Dwayne Johnson posted a tribute to Stan Lee, who has always been supportive of the wrestler turned actor’s career.

Taika Waititi said that he approached his work on Thor: Ragnarok as if he were directing another independent film.

Watch a promo for “Return of the Mack,” the upcoming fifth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season three.

Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (No Country for Old Men) has joined the crew of Gambit.

Dolby Cinemas released their own special edition poster for Thor: Ragnarok, coming to theaters this weekend.

The Flash co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg says Wally West will be back sometime, explains why he’s gone now.

