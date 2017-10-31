Want to see what Supergirl‘s next worldkiller villain Reign looks like in full costume? Who has been hired to write Black Adam? Why did Mark Ruffalo think Thor: Ragnarok might break the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Why didn’t Christopher Reeve like working with Marlon Brando on Superman: The Movie? How did an Australian fast food company almost ruin X-Men: The Animated Series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Lena Luthor takes a dark turn in the promo for “Damage,” the next episode of the third season of Supergirl.

The Walking Dead star Katelyn Nacon wishes that she was able to play Raven on DC’s developing Titans series.

Bruce Wayne becomes the Caped Crusader of Gotham City in this motion poster for Justice League, coming soon.

As if there was any doubt, Robert Downey Jr. has confirmed that Iron Man will be back for The Avengers 4 in 2019.

Watch some B-roll footage from the set of Thor: Ragnarok, but beware of some possible spoilers popping up.

Variety reports Pretty Little Liars star Chantal Thuy will play DC character Grace Choi on Black Lightning.

Regal Cinemas unveiled their exclusive IMAX poster that fans can get when Justice League arrives next month.

Due Date screenwriter Adam Sztykiel has reportedly been hired to script Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam movie.

