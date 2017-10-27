What happens when Mark Hamill gets kidnapped by The Joker and Trickster? Are you ready to play as Hellboy in Injustice 2? What did Joss Whedon have to say about Thor: Ragnarok? Could Jeffrey Dean Morgan ever play Flashpoint Batman in the DCEU? Want to get your hands on some Justice League coins? How does South Park mock Marvel in their new video game? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new video for Injustice 2 teases the arrival of Hellboy in the game, and he’s got quite the sweet set of moves.

There’s an unsubstantiated “confirmation” that Green Lantern will have some kind of cameo in Justice League.

The Justice League press tour kicked off yesterday in China and is heading around the world in the coming weeks.

The original Daredevil series showrunner, Steven S. DeKnight, wouldn’t mind doing a Kingpin miniseries sometime.

Watch a promo for “A Day in the Narrows,” the seventh episode in the fourth season of Gotham, coming next week

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond conceded that Marvel’s Inhumans series was not up to snuff for their usual audiences.

One of the MondoCon 2017 special edition print releases is this Justice League print created by artist Lee Bermejo.

Read the descriptions of the sixth episodes of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

