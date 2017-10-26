What does Kevin Feige have to say about the criticism that Marvel Studios movies are too formulaic? Who is doing the motion capture for Teenage Groot in Avengers: Infinity War? How much is Thor: Ragnarok on track to make in its first international box office weekend? What does Gal Gadot have to say about the Batman v Superman detail about Wonder Woman giving up on mankind? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Check out what’s in store for The Flash in a promo for “Elongated Journey into Night,” the next episode of the season.

Kevin Feige responded to the criticism that Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are too formulaic and familiar.

Watch Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo get in the #Helaween spirit with some #ThorRagnarok inspired pumpkin carving. pic.twitter.com/gak6tzfx4I — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 25, 2017

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth carve their superhero characters into some pumpkins in honor of Helaween.

Comic Book Resources put together a list of Hollywood A-list stars who almost played superheroes on the big screen.

Superman director Richard Donner literally passed the baton to Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Thor: Ragnarok has already earned $12.8 million internationally and could land $100 million in its opening weekend.

Dolby Cinema debuted a new illustrated poster for Justice League, bringing Mera and some Amazons to the table.

Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman giving up on mankind from Batman v Superman was the wrong creative decision.

