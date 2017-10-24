Which superhero has the most Googled Halloween costume of the year in 21 out of 50 states? Do you want to see a double feature of Wonder Woman and Justice League in November? Which comic book movie is dominating social media buzz this week? How is Tony Stark‘s character arc a metaphor for the rise of Marvel Studios? Which Superman: The Movie star has a cameo in Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you’re looking for a last minute Halloween costume idea, this video shows you how to make Hela‘s headdress.

Charlotte Ross will be returning as Felicity Smoak‘s mother Donna Smoak later on in the sixth season of Arrow.

Ray Fisher gets the spotlight as the DC Comics superhero Cyborg in the latest motion poster from Justice League.

Wonder Woman is the most Googled Halloween costume in 21/50 states, and other DC costumes are popular too.

See what’s in store for the upcoming fifth episode of Marvel’s latest TV series Inhumans, coming this Friday to ABC.

New behind the scenes images from Justice League posted by Zack Snyder show a bit of Cyborg‘s backstory off.

Warner Bros. released a new batch of Chinese posters for Justice League, including one for the deceased Superman.

Thor: Ragnarok is dominating social media buzz leading up to the release of the movie overseas later this week.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.