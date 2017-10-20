Who will be the new Green Arrow on the next episode of the sixth season of Arrow? Who has joined the Shazam crew as director of photography and costume designer? What did Josh Brolin think of the first footage he saw of himself as Thanos? Why don’t we ever see Avengers Tower in The Defenders? Why did the setting of the scene where Mjolnir is destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok get moved? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Bruce Timm stopped by the DC Comics booth at NYCC to talk about the upcoming Gotham by Gaslight movie.

Make sure you check out our gallery of Thor: Ragnarok artwork from Hero Complex Gallery’s art exhibition.

Get a little comic book history lesson about The Flash, leading up to his appearance in Justice League next month.

Star Trek Beyond and Fast & Furious costume designer Sanja Milkovic Hays has been hired for Captain Marvel.

A promo for “Next of Kin” gives us an all-new Green Arrow, which creates some confusion in Arrow season six.

New photos and a video from the set of Aquaman show Amber Heard and Jason Momoa coming on shore.

Here’s a piece of concept art showing off The Watchers with Stan Lee from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Shazam hired Annabelle: Creation cinematographer Maxime Alexandre & production designer Jennifer Spence.

