Want to make candy apples shaped like Mjolnir? What is Avengers: No Surrender doing with all of the superhero team members in 2018? What are Iron Fist and Luke Cage doing on the set of the second season of the latter’s Netflix series? Which classic superhero almost had a cameo in Batman vs Two-Face? Is Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez going to play Catwoman in the DCEU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel shows you how to create some tasty and worthy candy apples that look like Thor‘s trusty hammer Mjolnir.

As if there were any better place to shoot, the X-Men spin-off focusing on Gambit will be shooting in New Orleans.

Boss Logic imagines what Big Hero 6 star Ryan Potter might look like as Beast Boy on the live-action Titans series.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Alexandra Shipp says the new sequel takes place in a darker world than we’ve seen before.

Barry Allen has hit a streak of bad luck in “Luck Be a Lady,” the next episode of the fourth season of The Flash.

Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly were spotted on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp in new spy photos.

Avengers: No Surrender is coming in January featuring almost every current member of The Avengers.

Read descriptions for the fifth episodes from The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

