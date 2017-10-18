Which Marvel show on Netflix is the most binge-watched in the first 24 hours of debuting? How has Cyborg‘s origin story been changed in the DC Extended Universe? Who is going to play Beast Boy on the live-action Titans series coming from DC? Did you know that we almost got an animated version of Tim Burton‘s Superman Lives? Whose funeral will we see in Avengers 4? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of Conan’s quick, surprise visit to Gal Gadot‘s residence in Tel Aviv, Israel a little while ago.

Patty Jenkins is totally on board to see Black Panther next year after watching the most recent trailer for the movie.

The #JusticeLeague costume challenge is ON! Share yours using #JLHalloween for a chance to be featured on our page. A post shared by Justice League Movie (@justiceleague) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

The Justice League cast introduced a Halloween costume challenge that could get you some social media attention.

Frank Grillo walked back his recent remarks about the possible return of Crossbones, who should probably stay dead.

See what’s in store for television’s mutants on the run in a clip from “Take a Chance,” the next episode of The Gifted.

Josh Brolin has opened up a bit about working with director David Leitch on Deadpool 2 and the future of Cable.

Check out a brand new theatrical poster and banner for Justice League, coming to theaters in just under a month.

The Defenders is Netflix’s third-most watched series in its first 24-hours, after Fuller House and Gilmore Girls.

