Which newspaper comic strip creator has written a new Galactus/Silver Surfer comic story? Want to see Two-Face‘s new origin story from the Batman vs Two-Face animated movie? Did The Big Bang Theory spoil a possible Justice League cameo? Will we see Heroes for Hire in action during the second season of Luke Cage? What would Scott Eastwood look like as Wolverine? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tuesday’s with Barry. A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Stephen Amell posted a photo straight from the set of the Arrowverse crossover with The Flash lounging around.

The Teen Titans Go! movie relasing in the summer of 2018 is officially called Teen Titans GO! To The Movies.

“Something Inhuman This Way Comes” is the next episode of Marvel’s Inhumans. Get a sneak peek right here.

The latest Unbeatable Squirrel Girl has Garfield creator Jim Davis creating a Galactus/Silver Surfer story.

Some weekend fun @ScottEastwood #wolverine, probably will refine more later on (there was articles about him expressing interest) pic.twitter.com/Jh5Tphed92 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 7, 2017

Boss Logic imagines what Scott Eastwood might look like as Wolverine, a role that the actor said he’s interested in.

Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Jacob Batalon wants Venom to become the villain in the developing sequel.

See how Two-Face comes to be in a clip from the upcoming animated DC Comics movie, Batman vs Two-Face.

Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road) has been hired to work on Gambit.

