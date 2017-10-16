How are the ratings for Marvel’s Inhumans doing after a few weeks? When will Justice League tickets go on sale? What did director David Fincher say that disparaged Marvel Studios and other blockbusters? Which Justice League superhero is getting the social media spotlight this week? What does the granddaughter of Wonder Woman creator Professor Marston think of the new biopic? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a sneak peek at “Tribute,” the second episode of the current sixth season of Arrow, coming this Thursday.

James Wan says Patrick Wilson completed his time shooting Aquaman before the weekend began last week.

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite will bring some new player skins like those above into the game beginning October 17.

What’s in store for Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for their fourth episodes?

Here’s a preview of “The Blade’s Path,” the fifth episode of the current fourth season of Gotham, coming this week.

Marvel’s Inhumans has lost roughly 1.5 million viewers since the season premiere, so don’t count on a renewal.

The CW Seed revealed a teaser poster for their upcoming animated series The Ray, arriving online later this fall.

Kevin Smith provided his perspective on the progression and evolution of the DC Extended Universe so far.

