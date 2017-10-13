What is the best-selling comic book of the year? How long is Thor: Ragnarok? What role could Jeff Goldblum have played in Captain America: The First Avenger? When can we expect a new trailer for Black Panther? Can you guess what Justice League has been rated by the MPAA? What can we expect from the Arrowverse crossover wedding this year? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Injustice 2 will be adding Atom to the mix of playable characters very soon. Check out his powers on display here.

Marvel Legacy #1 is now the top selling comic book title of 2017 so far, selling over 300,000 copies of the issue.

Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman will be getting new Steelbook covers with artwork by comic artist Jim Lee.

If Loving You Is Wrong star Edwina Findley has landed a recurring role on The CW’s new series Black Lightning.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is confident that they will work with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi again.

The sixth season premiere of Arrow debuted this week, and the ratings are slightly lower than the fifth season premiere.

The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 trailer features intrepid space exploring dog Cosmo asking for your help.

The final runtime for Thor: Ragnarok is 130 minutes, making it the longest film in the god of thunder’s franchise.

