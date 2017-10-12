What’s the working title for 20th Century Fox’s Gambit movie? Would Adrianne Palicki ever return to Agents of SHIELD? When can we expect the Avengers: Infinity War trailer? Would you like to see a female superhero team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who is Billy Zane playing on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Is The Avengers 4 title really as big of a spoiler as has been rumored? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Chris Hemsworth sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about Thor: Ragnarok, arriving in just a few weeks.

Chris Miller says the visuals in Sony’s new animated Spider-Man movie are “unlike anything on screen before.”

The Justice League Twitter account from the United Kingdom debuted an Aquaman motion poster this week.

Thor: Ragnarok is looking to rake in somewhere between $90 million and $100 million in its opening weekend.

A new cross-promotional advertisement from Gillette reveals the Atlantean armor we’ll see in Justice League.

Reportedly, the working title for Fox’s Gambit movie is Chess, likely a reference to the game’s move King’s Gambit.

Hero Complex Gallery will be hosting a Thor: Ragnarok event featuring a bunch of artwork inspired by the film.

Michelle Pfeiffer talked a little bit about reading some comics now that she’s starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

