Want a sneak peek at the Monsters After Dark update for Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout? Which villain is coming to The Flash this season? How many credits scenes will Thor: Ragnarok have? Who is The Punisher co-creator’s favorite iteration of the character? How much of the Thor: Ragnarok world premiere did Mark Ruffalo accidentally broadcast from inside the theater? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The villain Psi is giving The Girl of Steel plenty of grief in a preview for the next episode of Supergirl season three.

James Gunn had plenty of nice things to say about Thor: Ragnarok after attending the world premiere this week.

Get a taste of the Halloween update for Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride this month.

The fourth season of The Flash will bring the electrified DC Comics villain Killg%re into The CW’s Arrowverse.

See what’s coming next for the mutants on the run in a promo for the third episode of the first season of The Gifted.

The Flash season four premiere ratings were down from season three, but DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stayed even.

Marvel Powers United VR revealed a new trailer that shows things from Thor‘s perspective in a gladiator battle.

The Punisher co-creator Gerry Conway has named Jon Bernthal as his favorite iteration of the comic character.

