When will Black Panther get his own LEGO movie? What new power will Barry Allen get on this season of The Flash? When will the first season of Luke Cage hit Blu-ray? What did Chadwick Boseman have to say about the secret Marvel photoshoot from last weekend? When does Agents of SHIELD return to ABC? Which star of The Hobbit has a role in Aquaman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The CW has released a new sizzle reel for the sixth season of Arrow, returning to The CW on Thursday this week.

The first season of Luke Cage appears to be slated to hit Blu-ray and DVD at the end of November this year.

Super Heroes don’t need a car to get around. But some things are just hard to resist. #JusticeLeague #MercedesBenz pic.twitter.com/Zfwz6rXyDr — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) October 6, 2017

A new Mercedes-Benz promo features footage from Justice League to go with the product placement in the movie.

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane appeared at NYCC and said the character may get a brand new animated series.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman talked about the secret Marvel photoshoot that took place last weekend.

Justice League colorist Steffan Sonnefeld revealed on Instagram that the DC Comics film is almost finished.

Concept artist Andy Park revealed some drastically different designs for Malekith from Thor: The Dark World.

This year’s Arrowverse crossover will have a huge city battle in the same vein as the third act of The Avengers.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.