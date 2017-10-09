How can we find out what happened between the fifth and sixth seasons of Arrow? How are the ratings for Inhumans in the show’s second week? Who will be the voices behind the upcoming Teen Titans Go! movie? When will Batman: The Animated Series arrive on Blu-ray? Is Jesse Eisenberg in Justice League or not? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In case you missed it, here’s Saturday Night Live‘s clever Wonder Woman sketch featuring Gal Gadot on Themyscira.

An Arrow novel called Fatal Legacies will bridge the gap between the fifth and sixth season of the DC Comics TV series.

Hero tested, hero approved. ???? #JusticeLeague Facebook Masks available now! A post shared by Justice League Movie (@justiceleague) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

The cast of Justice League try on their own Facebook Mask filters, and then try out the other heroes’ masks as well.

Avengers: Age of Ultron visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend has joined the crew of Captain Marvel.

Here’s what’s coming up on the next episode of Inhumans as we come up on the halfway point of the first season.

Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman will be on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. Maybe with Marvel footage?

The teaser poster for the Batman Ninja anime feature was released at NYCC and ComicBook.com cover the panel.

Inhumans ratings dropped 22 percent from their season premiere numbers, which doesn’t bode well for the series.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.