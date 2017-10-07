When is The Tick returning to finish out the rest of the first season? How did a real image of a murdered Russian diplomat end up in Telltale’s Batman? When is Spawn going to start production? Why didn’t the Arrow villiain Onomatopoeia end up appearing on The CW series? When will the Batman villain Solomon Grundy make his debut on Gotham? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a recap of the history of Thor by way of the folks at the Screw Attack team who puts together Death Battle.

Marvel has added a brand new character named Morningstar to the roster of characters in Contest of Champions.

Time to return Destiny's call. New episodes of #TheTick available to stream on 2/23 exclusively with your Prime membership. pic.twitter.com/2v45L7wZQQ — The Tick (@TheTickTV) October 6, 2017

A new poster for The Tick reveals the second half of the first season of the action comedy series arrives in February.

Comic Book Resources runs through some pretty crazy theories about The Avengers including one about Red Skull.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series has released the trailer for the upcoming 4th episode .

Get ready to see Solomon Grundy comes to the fourth season of Gotham in the fifth episode on October 19.

South Korea has an outstanding poster for Thor: Ragnarok that features Doctor Strange with Thor and Hulk.

The new Justice League trailer debuting on Sunday will be 2 minutes and 25 seconds long. Stay tuned to see it.

