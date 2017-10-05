Which Grammy winner has been cast as Black Lightning villain Lady Eve? What’s up with the weird body suit Josh Brolin is wearing on the set of Deadpool 2? Will there ever be a crossover between Inhumans and Agents of SHIELD? Do you want to make some Helaween cupcakes to celebrate Thor: Ragnarok? Is Doomsday Clock an official sequel to Watchmen? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Magicians trilogy author Lev Grossman talks about the legacy of Watchmen and the new Doomsday Clock.

Deadline reports Natalia Cordova-Buckley is a series regular as Elena ‘Yo-Yo’ Rodriguez on Agents of SHIELD.

Hela may not be the sweetest, but these cupcakes are! Make this tasty treat yourself: https://t.co/sZLij7xb76 #HelaWeen #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/XoSOqiu0iy — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 4, 2017

If you’re looking for nice treats to deliver this spooky season, how about some nice Hela cupcakes for Helaween?

Black Lightning has added Grammy winner Jill Scott to the cast as the DC Comics villain known as Lady Eve.

Stan Lee makes the push for tolerance, inclusion and unity, since that’s what Marvel Comics has always been about.

Did you notice that the mutant known as Sage made a quick appearance in the pilot for The Gifted on FOX this week?

Boss Logic created a Green Lantern character poster to go along with the rest of the DC Comics superhero posters.

Gal Gadot hopes the success of Wonder Woman maybe took some of the pressure off the Justice League movie.

