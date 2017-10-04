Which superhero stunt team has been hired to work on Venom? Which 1980s classic inspired the technology for Black Panther? Why didn’t the X-Men series Hellfire Club ever get off the ground? What’s Cable doing with a shopping cart of guns on the set of Deadpool 2? Which DC Comics superhero is the next to join Injustice 2? Which decade will Ant-Man and the Wasp flashback to? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Injustice 2 is introducing Ryan Choi as Atom, complete with the subatomic power of the quantum bio-belt.

The mech Batman suit from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will make an appearance in Justice League.

Thank you @nike for the coolest #gift ever ever ever!!!! If you like them you can make them with Nike ID!!! So cool!! Butt kicker kicks ???????????? A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Nike sent future Captain Marvel star Brie Larson her own custom pair of kicks inspired by the Marvel superhero.

Warner Bros. & DC Entertainment have teamed with AT&T to take over Times Square this weekend during NYCC

See some new Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite gameplay footage featuring new characters. Black Panther and Sigma.

Sony’s developing Venom movie has hired the stunt coordinators from Iron Man 3, Logan and The Avengers.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new batch of character posters featuring the superheroes of Justice League.

The technology of Wakanda in Black Panther was partly inspired by the aesthetic and style of Blade Runner.

