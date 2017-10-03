What did Catwoman say after Batman asked her to marry him in DC Comics? Is The Gifted tied to any of the X-Men movies, and how were the ratings for the series premiere? What else did Jim Carrey have to say about his feud with Tommy Lee Jones during Batman Forever? Are you ready for Giant Man to return in Ant-Man and the Wasp? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel counts down the Top 10 villains who have ever faced off against The Punisher through his comic history.

Ben Affleck acknowledges that there was some fair criticism among the Batman v Superman backlash last year.

Check out the new Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League themed emojis you can now use with hashtags on Twitter.

The Gifted ended up pulling in better ratings for its season premiere on FOX than Marvel’s Inhumans did on ABC.

Party City is teaming up with DC Comics to help you turn your whole family into a superhero squad this Halloween.

Jared Leto confirmed that he never watched Suicide Squad, and he explained why he doesn’t like watching himself.

Time…you break it, you fix it. DC’s #LegendsOfTomorrow returns next Tuesday, October 10 at 9/8c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/ouqKAykILt — Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) October 2, 2017

The official DC’s Legends of Tomorrow account on Twitter unveiled this fantastic poster for the upcoming season.

The Gifted executive producer Matt Nix further confirms the series does not take place in any X-Men movie timeline.

