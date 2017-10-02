How are the Inhumans ratings for the series premiere of the show? Which Arrow villain has been confirmed to be part of this year’s Arrowverse crossover? Are you ready to celebrate Helaween in honor of Thor: Ragnarok? Do Shazam audition tapes hint at a direct connection with Batman and Superman? What does James Gunn say about the chance of resurrecting Yondu? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC and Funko have released a teaser trailer for the upcoming Legion of Collectors box with an Aquaman theme.

Marvel’s Inhumans didn’t do well in the ratings, with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and only 3.8 million viewers

Legion executive producer Noah Hawley teases the beginning of production the second season of the mutant series.

James Gunn revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack has officially gone gold, which is a big deal.

Here’s another look behind the scenes of the fighting game sequel Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, available to buy now.

The live-action Titans series has cast Lindsey Gort has been cast as Detective Amy Rohrbach, a ally of Nightwing.

The cover for the upcoming book, Justice League: The Art of the Film, was revealed. It arrives December 15.

The Arrow villain Prometheus will be part of this year’s four-part Arrowverse crossover coming to The CW this fall.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.