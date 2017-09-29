What does Lynda Carter have to say to James Cameron for his remarks about the Wonder Woman movie? Could Hela have something to do with the final Infinity Stone in Thor: Ragnarok? Which movie inspired James Gunn‘s love of opening credits sequences for Guardians of the Galaxy? Why is Justice League entirely shot in an IMAX aspect ratio? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ben Affleck talks about how he ended up getting cast as The Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The original Wonder Woman, actress Lynda Carter, laid into James Cameron for criticizing Patty Jenkins‘ movie.

Day 20 A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

DC’s Geoff Johns visted the production offices of Shazam and told director David F. Sandberg to get back to work.

ScreenRant has a theory about how the final Infinity Stone (the Soul Stone) ties into the story of Thor: Ragnarok.

A new featurette goes behind the scenes of Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite to reveal how the video game was made.

Pom Klementieff teases going back to work as Mantis for Avengers: Infinity War, and likely Avengers 4 too.

Hela looms over Thor and the rest of our superheroes on a new international poster for Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Warner Bros. Japan is working on a new anime called Batman Ninja that will be previewed at New York Comic-Con.

