Ezra Miller reminds everyone how he got cast as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the upcoming Justice League.

Star-Lord‘s helmet from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy fetched $160,000 at an auction by Prop Store.

Digital artist Timetravel6000v2 created a stylish DC TV poster in the style of the Justice League movie poster.

Ron Perlman has made peace with the existence of the Hellboy reboot, but he wouldn’t talk about it on Reddit.

Groot and Star-Lord end up on a snowy sleigh ride chase in a new animated short from Marvel and Funko.

Brie Larson says playing Captain Marvel will lose her things in life that she loves, but think it will be worth it.

DC Comics unveiled a new batch of covers featuring artwork inspired by the upcoming Justice League movie.

Disney struck a new partnership with National CineMedia to provide sneak peeks of Marvel movies in theaters.

