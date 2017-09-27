Want to get your hands on a Zune signed by James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Is Tom Welling interested in appearing in any other DC Comics shows after passing on Supergirl? Will X-Men: Dark Phoenix be a two-part movie of some sort? Are you ready to see Deadpool as a bad guy again in Marvel Comics? Want to get an unofficial first look at Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A Justice League promo features Gal Gadot talking about how she landed the role of Wonder Woman in the DCEU.

A charity auction has a Zune signed by James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast for sale on eBay.

Jonathan Crane isn't here anymore… just your worst nightmare. Watch #Gotham TOMORROW at 8/7c. ???? pic.twitter.com/aV4kF4Xu5e — Gotham (@Gotham) September 27, 2017

Check out Scarecrow in action in a new preview for the next episode of the fourth season of Gotham, next week.

If you want to know what’s in store for the first few episodes of Inhumans, some new synopses for episodes are out.

A new promo for Spider-Man: Homecoming arriving on home video doubles as a PSA to stop bullying in schools.

Doomsday Clock will have its own panel this year at NYCC and DC Metal/New Age of DC Heroes will too.

Here's the FULL cover I illustrated for the Art of Thor:Ragnarok book coming soon! What a pleasure it was to do this! #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/YQVaJjPTzr — Andy Park (@andyparkart) September 27, 2017

Concept artist Andy Park revealed the full illustrated cover for the Making of Thor: Ragnarok book this fall.

Armie Hammer reacted to all the fan art of him as Green Lantern in a recent interview with MTV News at TIFF.

