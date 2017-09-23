Is Iron Fist responsible for the lower ratings for The Defenders? What’s in store for the season premieres of Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? What did Wells Cathedral say to those upset by the church’s decision to let Hellboy film there? Which Marvel Cinematic Universe star hopes to one day direct a comic book movie of their own? Which character has reportedly been cut from appearing in Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new tease of Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite shows Monster Hunter beating up Thanos and other game characters.

Dave Gibbons thinks Watchmen is to blame for DC’s push towards darker superhero movies, for better or worse.

Finn already started his martial arts training for Iron Fist season two! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2IFr1vgnlW — Finn Jones Central (@finnjonescom) September 20, 2017

Finn Jones has already started his training for Iron Fist season two, so hopefully fans still want that to happen.

Daniel Dae Kim met with Ed Skrein and expressed his gratitude for turning down the whitewashed Hellboy role.

Opening day hypercoster black manta @yahya vs Aquaman. Lunch break One of the many perks of shooting in Australia we can walk to world class roller coasters in minutes. Mahalo. Heaps @movieworldaus A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Check out Aquaman stars Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II enjoying the DC Rivals Hypercoaster.

ScreenRant wonders if Iron Fist is the reason The Defenders ratings were the lowest out of the Marvel shows.

Suspicion and covert dealings on all sides. #ThePunisher pic.twitter.com/YvPDIxwBhE — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) September 21, 2017

Netflix revealed a few more images from the first season of The Punisher, reportedly debuting on October 13.

Read the official synopses for Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and The Flash season premieres.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.