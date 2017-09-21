Who are the first DLC characters coming to Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite? Is there any chance of seeing Harley Quinn on Gotham at all? Whose cameo ended up cut from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Where and when can you get a new sneak peek of Thor: Ragnarok? When will the first draft of The Joker origin story be finished? What are the Sentinel Services on The Gifted? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

On The Mothership, Batman Beyond star Will Friedle guesses whether a line is from Bruce Wayne or Mr. Feeny.

Venom, The Winter Soldier and Black Widow are confirmed as DLC fighterss in Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite.

"No more Lanterns" naa fam, we here! – lights out version #justiceleague poster with @thekingsletter we had to add him in just in case :) pic.twitter.com/tN2oXZpB22 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 17, 2017

Boss Logic created this piece of Justice League art featuring Green Lantern stepping up to the villain Steppenwolf.

Gotham showrunner John Stephens has confirmed that villain Harley Quinn will not ever appear on the show.

Here’s an Infinity Stone-themed trailer for Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite to hype the release of the game this week.

20th Century Fox CEO Stacy Snider compared New Mutants to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest & Breakfast Club.

Batman has stolen the powers of The Flash. Find out more in this edition of DC All Access looking at Red Death.

Benedict Cumberbatch talked ever so briefly about his role as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

