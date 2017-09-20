Will we get even more flashbacks in the second season of Jessica Jones? When will Jean Grey be returning to Marvel Comics? Is a Power Pack movie back in development? What does Adrianne Palicki have to say about her failed Wonder Woman pilot? Will Inhumans only be lasting for a single season? How did the ratings for The Defenders compare to previous Marvel shows on Netflix? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the launch trailer for Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, now available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

GLSEN, an organization championing LGBTQ students/issues in schools, is giving DC Entertainment an award.

@OriginalFunko The greatest character in the MCU, played by the greatest actor in the known world, is now the greatest toy in existence. pic.twitter.com/6s9NDngQiV — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 15, 2017

Director Taika Waititi revealed the greatest toy of the greatest character played by the greatest actor in the MCU.

The second season of Jessica Jones will have even more flashbacks with a young version of the character returning.

DC All Access honors the 25th anniversary of Harley Quinn before she gets her own celebratory day this weekend.

The box office haul for Spider-Man: Homecoming has now surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Concept artist Andy Park shared some alternate designs for Ant-Man‘s sleek helmet in a new post on Instagram.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed praised Ed Skrein for turning down a whitewashed role in Hellboy.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.