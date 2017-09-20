Superhero Bits: Jean Grey Returns to Marvel Comics, Power Pack Movie, The Defenders Ratings & More
Posted on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Will we get even more flashbacks in the second season of Jessica Jones? When will Jean Grey be returning to Marvel Comics? Is a Power Pack movie back in development? What does Adrianne Palicki have to say about her failed Wonder Woman pilot? Will Inhumans only be lasting for a single season? How did the ratings for The Defenders compare to previous Marvel shows on Netflix? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Watch the launch trailer for Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, now available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
GLSEN, an organization championing LGBTQ students/issues in schools, is giving DC Entertainment an award.
@OriginalFunko The greatest character in the MCU, played by the greatest actor in the known world, is now the greatest toy in existence. pic.twitter.com/6s9NDngQiV
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 15, 2017
Director Taika Waititi revealed the greatest toy of the greatest character played by the greatest actor in the MCU.
The second season of Jessica Jones will have even more flashbacks with a young version of the character returning.
DC All Access honors the 25th anniversary of Harley Quinn before she gets her own celebratory day this weekend.
The box office haul for Spider-Man: Homecoming has now surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
These are 1st pass concept design takes on Ant-Man on the1st film. They were looking for a retro non-Stark look. This was Hank Pym’s design sensibilities. As usual we start with the source material & look at his comic book look. And then we take the needs of our movie & make sense of the two. I always enjoy doing these faster concept designs rather than more rendered illustrations especially in 1st passes. But a lot of times we need to do the more rendered version to help sell it. #antman #paulrudd #conceptart #costume #design #illustration #instaart #painting #?? #?????? #marvel #marvelstudios
Concept artist Andy Park shared some alternate designs for Ant-Man‘s sleek helmet in a new post on Instagram.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed praised Ed Skrein for turning down a whitewashed role in Hellboy.
