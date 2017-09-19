What scene will The Avengers 4 have that takes place in the 1960s? How can you get your hands on the Funko POP Vinyl figure of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn? Why didn’t Wonder Woman have a post-credits scene? What does director Matthew Vaughn want to do with Superman if he directs a Man of Steel sequel? Could Crossbones come back to the MCU after all? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If Hot Wheels and Justice League are your jam, then this trailer for the brand new DC Comics-themed cars is for you.

The working title for Shazam while shooting is “Franklin,” likely inspired by Benjamin Franklin and lightning bolts.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer posted this photo recently, perhaps teasing continued involvement in the DCEU?

Doctor Strange will be part of Marvel’s Day at Sea in Disney’s Cruise Line, showing off his mastery of mystic arts.

Watch the trailer for the DC Universe Online‘s return to Gotham in the upcoming episode “Riddled with Crime.”

Shazam is currently looking to start filming in Toronto from February to May next year, likely releasing in 2019.

"They said the age of heroes would never come again"

Banner #JusticeLeague (edited by me) pic.twitter.com/PC1Tu2n5Kl — DCUniverse (@DCEUnited) September 15, 2017

One fan made this vibrant Justice League banner that looks a bit better than most of the posters released so far.

Gotham executive producer John Stephen confirmed that Fish Mooney will not be returning to Gotham at all.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.